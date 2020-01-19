Thought For the Day

More to explorer

Another Leftist Politician Fantasizes About the US Military Massacring Second Amendment Supporters

Sunday, January 19, AD 2020 2 Comments

The responses to the idiot’s tweet are classic.  Go here to read them before he sends the tweet into twitter oblivion.  Two

Great Fraud on Society

Sunday, January 19, AD 2020 4 Comments

You have to hand it to LBJ, it takes a special type of incompetence to lose two wars simultaneously:  the Vietnam War

Pain and the Unborn

Sunday, January 19, AD 2020 2 Comments

  Science is always on the pro-life side:   Unborn babies may be able to feel pain before reaching 24 weeks, say

