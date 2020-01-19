Trump v. The Establishment

Major Strasser:

You give him credit for too much cleverness. My impression was that he’s just another blundering American. Captain Renault:

We musn’t underestimate American blundering. I was with them when they blundered into Berlin in 1918. Screenplay, Casablanca

A nice quick summary of the first term of the Trump administration. I have never been as happy at being so wrong about someone as I was wrong initially about Trump. Reagan will always be the favorite president of my life time, but Trump is now a close second. His iconoclastic approach to being President is working, to the joy of his supporters and the despair of the Resistance. For Trump there are no sacred cows and the conventional wisdom is usually wrong. Trump is rude, crude and frequently obnoxious and he is also a leader of vision and drive, something this country hasn’t had since Reagan.