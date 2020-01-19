Trump v. The Establishment

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Major Strasser:
You give him credit for too much cleverness. My impression was that he’s just another blundering American.

Captain Renault:
We musn’t underestimate American blundering. I was with them when they blundered into Berlin in 1918.

Screenplay, Casablanca

 

 

A nice quick summary of the first term of the Trump administration.  I have never been as happy at being so wrong about someone as I was wrong initially about Trump.  Reagan will always be the favorite president of my life time, but Trump is now a close second.  His iconoclastic approach to being President is working, to the joy of his supporters and the despair of the Resistance.  For Trump there are no sacred cows and the conventional wisdom is usually wrong.  Trump is rude, crude and frequently obnoxious and he is also a leader of vision and drive, something this country hasn’t had since Reagan.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Wulfstan

Sunday, January 19, AD 2020 No Comments

Woe then to him who has earned for himself the torments of Hell. There there is everlasting fire roiling painfully, and there

Precipice

Saturday, January 18, AD 2020 8 Comments

Trump Derangement Syndrome in full blossom.  Christopher Johnson at Midwest Conservative Journal gives us the details;   ARMAGEDDON If you ever wanted

Interesting

Saturday, January 18, AD 2020 No Comments

  Death is a gateway and not an end.  Something apparently an atheist philosopher began to realize shortly before his death in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.