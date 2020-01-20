Buckley and Sowell

Some of the biggest cases of mistaken identity are among intellectuals who have trouble remembering that they are not God.

Thomas Sowell

First broadcast on November 12, 1981.  A high school dropout at 17, Sowell was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean War.  After the war he attended Harvard, earning a BA in Economics in 1958.  He would go on to earn a Master’s Degree in Economics from Columbia and a Phd in Economics from the University of Chicago.  A Marxist in his twenties, a brief stint working for the Federal Government, and seeing governmental mismanagement up close, turned him into an advocate of free markets.  His books on economics and race are masterpieces of taking complex subjects and making them accessible to a broad audience.  He will be 90 this year.  If, Heaven forbid, he were to die this year, he would have died far too young.

