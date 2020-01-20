Let There Be Light

As Saint Thomas Aquinas taught us, there is no contradiction between Reason and Faith. As the poet Blake summarizes:

Mock on, Mock on, Voltaire, Rousseau;

Mock on, Mock on, ’tis all in vain.

You throw the sand against the wind,

And the wind blows it back again.

And every sand becomes a Gem

Reflected in the beams divine;

Blown back, they blind the mocking Eye,

But still in Israel’s paths they shine.

The Atoms of Democritus

And the Newton’s Particles of light

Are sands upon the Red sea shore

Where Israel’s tents do shine so bright.