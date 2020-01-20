Let There Be Light

As Saint Thomas Aquinas taught us, there is no contradiction between Reason and Faith. As the poet Blake summarizes:
Mock on, Mock on, Voltaire, Rousseau;
Mock on, Mock on, ’tis all in vain.
You throw the sand against the wind,
And the wind blows it back again.
And every sand becomes a Gem
Reflected in the beams divine;
Blown back, they blind the mocking Eye,
But still in Israel’s paths they shine.
The Atoms of Democritus
And the Newton’s Particles of light
Are sands upon the Red sea shore
Where Israel’s tents do shine so bright.
One Comment
Thanks for posting this Don. I quote Psalm 19A: “The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament manifests his handiwork.” I don’t understand how any scientist who knows how wonderfully and intricately all has been created can be an atheist.
One quibble, however. Science can’t “Prove God.” All that science knows for sure to be “true” (in the scientific context of empirically verifiable” is consistent with the existence of God, but it doesn’t prove in a logical or mathematical sense. Science changes. A theory once held, e.g. caloric theory of heat) is disproved by Count Rumford’s cannon boring experiments; the ether drift is disproved by the Michelson-Morley experiments, etc… Whereas dogma and doctrine–Revelation–are eternal truths.