Thought For the Day

More to explorer

Let There Be Light

Monday, January 20, AD 2020 1 Comment

As Saint Thomas Aquinas taught us, there is no contradiction between Reason and Faith.  As the poet Blake summarizes:   Mock on,

Myths About Sweden

Monday, January 20, AD 2020 No Comments

  Few nations are as misreported as Sweden.  Rather than a socialist paradise, Sweden is actually a nation which has owed its

Buckley and Sowell

Monday, January 20, AD 2020 No Comments

Some of the biggest cases of mistaken identity are among intellectuals who have trouble remembering that they are not God. Thomas Sowell

