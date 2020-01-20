What is Best?

KNOW, oh prince, that between the years when the oceans drank Atlantis and the gleaming cities, and the years of the rise of the Sons of Aryas, there was an Age undreamed of, when shining kingdoms lay spread across the world like blue mantles beneath the stars—Nemedia, Ophir, Brythunia, Hyperborea, Zamora with its dark-haired women and towers of spider-haunted mystery, Zingara with its chivalry, Koth that bordered on the pastoral lands of Shem, Stygia with its shadow-guarded tombs, Hyrkania whose riders wore steel and silk and gold. But the proudest kingdom of the world was Aquilonia, reigning supreme in the dreaming west. Hither came Conan, the Grammarian, thin-haired, squinty- eyed, red pencil in hand, a teacher, a corrector, a pest, with a gigantic vocabulary and gigantic persistence, to tread dangling participles and run on paragraphs under his oxford shod feet.”—The Nemedian Chronicles