Bargain Kept

I voted for Donald Trump because he promised to be a pro-life President.  On this, he has been a man of his word:

 

On Wednesday, the March for Life announced that President Donald Trump will be the first sitting president in history to address the pro-life rally in person. The march will take place this Friday, January 24, in Washington, D.C.

“We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future,” she added.

Go here to read the rest.  Bravo Mr. President.  Go here to read about some of the pro-life policies of the Trump administration.  I have often heard that Trump is not a normal politician.  You can say that again.  He does everything in his power to keep his campaign promises.

