Falling Iguanas Open Thread

The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
This is a request, bordering on a plea, for those scholars, theologians, thinkers, and ecclesiologists who know, to explain the use of
As we observe the sad forty-seventh anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that overturned all state laws banning
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: VALLEY OF ELAH—After local homegrown terrorist David slew Goliath with a fully
One Comment
Floridians can think themselves lucky it’s not falling Burmese pythons.