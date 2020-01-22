PopeWatch: Yet Another Interview

Well, the Pope has had yet another interview with 95 year old atheist journalist Eugenio Scalfari, the man who various talking heads have claimed constantly misquotes the Pope and who the Pope nonetheless, grants frequents interviews to. The latest interview has this telling quotation from Pope Francis:

“I am moved only by the desire to make our Church survive by updating our collective spirit to be in tune with modern civil society,” Francis insists, explaining that “the Church is obliged to become more modern — to be with the poor and the weak, not with the rich and strong.”

“All religions, not just Christianity, must know modern society very well in its cultural, spiritual and living depth. This is a modernity that began four or five centuries ago.”

Go here to read the rest. The Church through twenty turbulent centuries has frequently confronted times intensely hostile to the teachings of Christ. Traditionally the Church has confronted those times, survived and prospered. Since Vatican II the Church has largely sought to ape the times, and the bitter fruits of that policy are free to all to see. Pope Francis is the end product of a process begun with Vatican II, and heralded by the Modernism crushed by Pope Saint Pius X. In the current Pope we have an anti-Pope Saint Pius X, leading us to embrace the World and the Flesh. Hopefully we will not be called upon as faithful Catholics to embrace the Devil. Then we will know that the end times are truly upon us.