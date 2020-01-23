Jim Lehrer: Requiescat in Pace

Jim Lehrer died today at age 85.  He was a throwback to a better time in journalism.  After graduating from the University of Missouri, he served three years as a Marine Corps infantry officer, an experience he viewed as extremely valuable in teaching him about the world.  He will always be remembered as half of the McNeil-Lehrer news hour on NPR.  It was a favorite show of mine and the co-anchors did seem to attempt to give an objective factual account of the events of the day, a lost art now in Journalism.  He and his one and only wife were just shy of their 60th anniversary.  I will miss him.  May he now be covering the big stories in the Kindgom of Love Eternal.

One Comment

  1. There was a time in the late 80’s I watched the McNeil-Lehrer news hour every day. It was good then. At some point I stopped watching when the time was no longer convenient. Several years later it was quite a changed show and since the late Bush 2’s years, impossible to watch. I pray he’s in a better place.

