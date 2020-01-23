Jim Lehrer: Requiescat in Pace

Jim Lehrer died today at age 85. He was a throwback to a better time in journalism. After graduating from the University of Missouri, he served three years as a Marine Corps infantry officer, an experience he viewed as extremely valuable in teaching him about the world. He will always be remembered as half of the McNeil-Lehrer news hour on NPR. It was a favorite show of mine and the co-anchors did seem to attempt to give an objective factual account of the events of the day, a lost art now in Journalism. He and his one and only wife were just shy of their 60th anniversary. I will miss him. May he now be covering the big stories in the Kindgom of Love Eternal.