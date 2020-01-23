Liawatha: No Wampum Back for You

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

If Fauxcahontas is the Democrat nominee, the Trump campaign should run the above exchange non-stop in campaign videos.  This hits home.  My son, for example, recently finished paying his sizable student loans off in a two and a half year time period.  He did it by taking almost every dime paid to him by the law mines in salary and sending it off to his student loan servicer.  This took considerable discipline on his part.  I am currently paying my daughter’s student loans, as librarians are not noted for having large salaries.  I am happy to do this for her.  As I told her, I gave consideration to having a Viking Funeral with my money burning me into the next life, but I decided that might be a tad ostentatious.

There are endless people across this great land of freedom who have made considerable sacrifices to pay their student loans and/or the loans of their kids.  I doubt if they will like to have Chief 1/1024 stamp Chump on their foreheads.

More to explorer

Abortion: The Trade of Killing the Innocent

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

    A former abortionist writes in USA Today that the business of killing the unborn for dollars is, surprise, one that

Stalin, You Conservative

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   U.S.—Addressing a crowd earlier this week, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that Joseph

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint John the Almoner

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

Give unto him; he may be Our Lord in disguise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.