Liawatha: No Wampum Back for You

If Fauxcahontas is the Democrat nominee, the Trump campaign should run the above exchange non-stop in campaign videos. This hits home. My son, for example, recently finished paying his sizable student loans off in a two and a half year time period. He did it by taking almost every dime paid to him by the law mines in salary and sending it off to his student loan servicer. This took considerable discipline on his part. I am currently paying my daughter’s student loans, as librarians are not noted for having large salaries. I am happy to do this for her. As I told her, I gave consideration to having a Viking Funeral with my money burning me into the next life, but I decided that might be a tad ostentatious.

There are endless people across this great land of freedom who have made considerable sacrifices to pay their student loans and/or the loans of their kids. I doubt if they will like to have Chief 1/1024 stamp Chump on their foreheads.