PopeWatch: Chinese New Year-Year of the Rat

The Pope mentions Chinese New Year:

At the end of the General Audience the Pope noted that on “25 January next, in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year”.

“I send them my cordial greetings, wishing them in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person and harmony with creation,” he said.

He concluded inviting “all to pray also for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations: gifts which are so necessary in the world today”.

No mention of Pope of the persecution of Chinese Catholics. Since he is now a silent partner in that persecution that is unsurprising. May God help the faithful of China. Certainly His Vicar on Earth will not.