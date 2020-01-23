PopeWatch: Chinese New Year-Year of the Rat

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

The Pope mentions Chinese New Year:

 

At the end of the General Audience the Pope noted that on “25 January next, in the Far East and in various other parts of the world, many millions of men and women will celebrate the Lunar New Year”.

“I send them my cordial greetings, wishing them in particular to be places of education in the virtues of welcome, wisdom, respect for each person and harmony with creation,” he said.

He concluded inviting “all to pray also for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations: gifts which are so necessary in the world today”.

Go here to read the rest.  No mention of Pope of the persecution of Chinese Catholics.  Since he is now a silent partner in that persecution that is unsurprising.  May God help the faithful of China.  Certainly His Vicar on Earth will not.

More to explorer

Liawatha: No Wampum Back for You

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

If Fauxcahontas is the Democrat nominee, the Trump campaign should run the above exchange non-stop in campaign videos.  This hits home.  My

Abortion: The Trade of Killing the Innocent

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

    A former abortionist writes in USA Today that the business of killing the unborn for dollars is, surprise, one that

Stalin, You Conservative

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   U.S.—Addressing a crowd earlier this week, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that Joseph

One Comment

  1. “He concluded inviting “all to pray also for peace, dialogue and solidarity among nations: gifts which are so necessary in the world today”.

    “Pope” Francis uses every opportunity to conceal the Truth whether about Man or God. Isn’t this what the devil does?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.