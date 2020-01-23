Rule Britannia! Brexit is Adopted!

Amidst the hurly and burly of fake news about impeachment, Davos, Megxit, etc… the one good piece of news may have passed you by. It did me, until my good lady, who has a special historian’s interest in the welfare of her almost mother country, told me that Brexit was all set.

It passed through the House of Commons with an overwhelming majority, the House of Lords sent it back with a recommendation for more deliberation, Commons passed it again with once more an overwhelming majority, the Lords (most of whom I imagine are Labour lifetime appointments) gave up and passed and it now awaits the Queen’s signature. See here for a detailed story and timeline for official signing and exit dates.

Three Cheers: Hip, Hip, Hoorah! Hip, Hip, Hoorah! Hip, Hip, Hoorah!

No more enforced immigration, arbitrary banning of agricultural products, etc., by Eurocrats. Britains never, never will be slaves!