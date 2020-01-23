Stalin, You Conservative

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

U.S.—Addressing a crowd earlier this week, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declared that Joseph Stalin was actually a conservative or at least a center-right kind of guy.

“Nobody was actually on the left in Soviet Russia — Stalin was center or center-conservative,” she said. “Did Stalin have a Green New Deal? I don’t think so. And he referred to people with binary pronouns, not to mention the lack of drag queen story hours in the gulags.”

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the Soviet Union’s lack of free broadband internet and Obamaphones, blaming the society’s deficiencies on Stalin “being such an ignorant, bigoted right-winger.” “All historians agree that the Soviets were held back from becoming a leftist utopia by Stalin’s conservative policies.”

One interviewer pointed out that Stalin was general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, but Ocasio-Cortez would not be mansplained to. “Stop catcalling me,” she said, snapping her fingers in a Z formation. “I am a brave, strong, woman of color, and any criticism of me is just because of white male fragility.” The interviewer was a black woman.

Go here to read the rest.  The world, alas, will never run short of ignorant fanatics like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

More to explorer

Liawatha: No Wampum Back for You

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

If Fauxcahontas is the Democrat nominee, the Trump campaign should run the above exchange non-stop in campaign videos.  This hits home.  My

Abortion: The Trade of Killing the Innocent

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

    A former abortionist writes in USA Today that the business of killing the unborn for dollars is, surprise, one that

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint John the Almoner

Thursday, January 23, AD 2020 No Comments

Give unto him; he may be Our Lord in disguise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.