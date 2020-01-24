I Can See Why They Would Fear That

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In his opening statement at Trump’s impeachment trial, Rep. Adam Schiff reminded the Senate of their solemn duty and the gravity of just what it is they will be discussing at the trial.

Schiff warned that if Trump is not impeached, the American people may have a chance to tamper with the next election.

“If President Trump is not impeached, the American people might get a say in who is president,” Schiff said gravely. “We simply can’t allow that to happen. We must diligently defend our electoral process against electoral outcomes we do not like. If that means seizing power through a sham impeachment trial, so be it.”

“When the Founders wrote that founding document thing, they never imagined there would be electoral outcomes that Democrats did not agree with.”

Democrats also said they even have hard evidence that the 2016 election was compromised by Republicans voting for Trump.

Go here to read the rest.  Freedom, let it get out of hand and no election is safe.

