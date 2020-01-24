March for Life 2020

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

I will be on the road today and probably unable to blog.  Use this post to give your takes on the march for life this year, including the address of President Trump.

More to explorer

The Deep State Protects Its Own

Friday, January 24, AD 2020 2 Comments

Well, well, well:   According to Ingraham, she obtained a chain of State Department emails from May 2019 between New York Times

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Messalina

Friday, January 24, AD 2020 No Comments

Hic subtus iacet corpus sanctæ Messalinæ. Inscription on the sarcophagus of Saint Messalina discovered on December 13, 1599. A young woman, she

PopeWatch: The Sound of Silence

Friday, January 24, AD 2020 1 Comment

Good luck:   Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis describing China’s aggression and persecution of religion as “obstacles to

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.