The Deep State Protects Its Own

Well, well, well:

According to Ingraham, she obtained a chain of State Department emails from May 2019 between New York Times journalist Ken Vogel and State Department official Kate Schilling, when Vogel was seeking comment on his story about the White House meeting between the whistleblower, Ukrainian officials, and the Obama administration.

In the email, Vogel wrote, “We are going to report that [State Department official] Elizabeth Zentos attended a meeting at the White House on 1/19/2016 with Ukrainian prosecutors and embassy officials as well as … [redacted] from the NSC … the subjects discussed included efforts within the United State government to support prosecutions, in Ukraine and the United Kingdom, of Burisma Holdings, … and concerns that Hunter Biden’s position with the company could complicate such efforts.” Ingraham said this email was forwarded to Schilling’s colleagues Zentos and George Kent, who appears to have been a source for Vogel. The conversation ended on May 3, with the State Department declining to comment. Kent, who was stationed in Kyiv at the time, told House investigators during an impeachment hearing last year that he raised concerns in 2015 about Hunter Biden holding a position with Burisma but was rebuffed by a Joe Biden aide. Using archived Obama White House visitor logs, Ingraham said her team was able to corroborate details of the January 2016 meeting, showing on the screen the names of Ukrainian officials checked into the White House by Ciaramella, who was Ukraine director on the National Security Council.

It’s previously been established that the Obama State Department had raised red flags” about Hunter Biden’s position on the board of Burisma. But, the story about the White House meeting was never published and Ingraham reached out to Vogel and the New York Times to find out why.

How much of The Resistance to Trump is a desperate effort to protect a very profitable web of corruption for members of the club, like Joe Biden and his drugged up son?