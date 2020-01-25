PopeWatch: Relic

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that PopeWatch missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

 

ROME—New Year’s Eve the world witnessed a historical event when the Pope repeatedly slapped a woman’s hand after she tugged on his arm in a forceful, Trump-like fashion. While the Pope went on to issue an apology for the incident, the woman, Susan Née, had the hand wrapped in cellophane and immediately removed. She then put the severed appendage on eBay where an intense bidding war hit an incredible price of $1.3 billion before closing.

“This is a piece of history,” said the buyer, a wealthy Swedish industrialist named Svenson Borga. “The Pope shakes a lot of hands, but he never slaps them. I predict this hand will only go up in value.”

While Borga has immediate plans to put the hand in his private collection, he says he will consider allowing it to be housed at the Vatican Museum Of Papal Wonders from time to time.

Go here to read the rest.

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Apollo

Saturday, January 25, AD 2020 No Comments

AFTER passing many years in a hermitage, he formed and governed a community of five hundred monks near Heliopolis. They all wore

Winter War 47

Saturday, January 25, AD 2020 No Comments

Something for the weekend.  Finlandia Hymn.  My Bride and I are off to Winter War 46, a war gaming and rpg convention that

The Deep State Protects Its Own

Friday, January 24, AD 2020 2 Comments

Well, well, well:   According to Ingraham, she obtained a chain of State Department emails from May 2019 between New York Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.