Thought For the Day

Timelapse: March for Life 2020
Spartacus : [to Crassus, about the slain Antoninus] Here’s your victory. He’ll come back. He’ll come back, and he’ll be millions! Spartacus
Spartacus : [to Crassus, about the slain Antoninus] Here’s your victory. He’ll come back. He’ll come back, and he’ll be millions! Spartacus
Canadian law blogger Viva Frei explains in the above video the type of lawyer tricks Congressman Adam Schiff (D.Ca.) was using
At Mariana, on the island of Corsica, in memory of Saint Devota, virgin and martyr. Roman Martyrology
9 Comments
Awwww. Meme for good!
I have spoken.
Off topic FYI: Fr. Z’s blog, and other sources, state that the late Kobe Bryant was a practicing Catholic who was seen attending Sunday Mass at his parish yesterday before boarding the ill-fated helicopter. Bryant had also stated in interviews that a priest helped him turn his life around after certain scandalous events in his past. Fr. Z concludes with his signature appeal for everyone to go to confession and make sure they are in a state of grace at all times. May Kobe, his daughter and everyone else on board rest in peace….
Indeed Elaine.
Can anyone read the “Art by” tag in the lefhand corner of the poster? I tried zooming in but my old eyes still can’t make out enough for it to apparently find in a search. I’d like to give the artist some kudos.
Channas aN Pangs?
The second two words are “Art_Page.”
https://twitter.com/Tyler2ONeil/status/1220846819497988096/photo/1
Found it!
https://www.instagram.com/eliannas_art_page/
https://www.reddit.com/user/Babyyodasigngirl
Foxfier for the win!
You’ll get to be an armorer yet. 😉
She does have baby yodas for sale if you want to support her.
https://www.etsy.com/listing/756455960/tiny-green-child-doll?ref=shop_home_active_1