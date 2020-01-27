Thought For the Day

More to explorer

9 Comments

  2. Off topic FYI: Fr. Z’s blog, and other sources, state that the late Kobe Bryant was a practicing Catholic who was seen attending Sunday Mass at his parish yesterday before boarding the ill-fated helicopter. Bryant had also stated in interviews that a priest helped him turn his life around after certain scandalous events in his past. Fr. Z concludes with his signature appeal for everyone to go to confession and make sure they are in a state of grace at all times. May Kobe, his daughter and everyone else on board rest in peace….

  4. Can anyone read the “Art by” tag in the lefhand corner of the poster? I tried zooming in but my old eyes still can’t make out enough for it to apparently find in a search. I’d like to give the artist some kudos.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: