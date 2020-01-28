Biden and Burisma

One of President Trump’s attorneys, Pam Bondi, former Attorney General of Florida, details the true scandal in the whole impeachment saga, the web of corruption between the Ukraine and Democrat party elites, symbolized by Hunter Biden holding an obvious influence peddling job with the Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma, for $83,333.00 a month, and the efforts by his father, then Vice President Joe Biden, to protect that company from investigation by the Ukrainian government. Trump is rude and crude, but what really inspires the elites who desperately oppose him, is that he is a threat to a corrupt status quo by which they have profited mightily.

