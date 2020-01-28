Dershowitz on Impeachment

One of President Trump’s attorneys, Professor Alan Dershowitz, gives a master class on impeachment to the Senate. A political liberal, Dershowitz did not vote for Trump in 2016, and will likely not vote for him in the fall, but he recognizes an unconstitutional railroad job when he sees it. A masterful presentation.
One Comment
They’re impeaching Trump because they pathologically hate him and he’s coming for their rackets.
The issue is bigger than Ukraine aid and impeachment. The corrupt deep state is raking in billions. It needs to stop. Read Schweizer’s “Profiles in Corruption.”
No case. No basis in the Constitution. Not a crime, high or otherwise.
Let me see if I understand. President Trump asked the Ukraine President if he could check on whether then VP Biden and his son had shook down a gas company for millions and squashed its corruption investigation. And, they’re impeaching Trump. I see.