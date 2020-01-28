Ken Starr: Age of Impeachment

One of President Trump’s attorneys, Ken Starr, the Independent Counsel of the Whitewater Investigation, explains how this impeachment effort has transformed impeachment into a mere political weapon, to be used whenever the House is controlled by one party and the President is of the opposing party. That is the true and dangerous legacy of this current impeachment.
2 Comments
Democrats aren’t worried about that. Either because they think the Republicans dont have the guts, or because they don’t intend to ever again be out of power.
Yep. I think that is what motivated former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D.Nv.). Payback is not only a female dog, in History it is usually inevitable, especially in American political history.