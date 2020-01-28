PopeWatch: Resignation?

From the twitter account of The Dictator Pope website:

There are now rumours in Rome that Pope Francis is planning to resign later this year. While this must be treated as pure hearsay, it’s conceivable that he is planning to engineer Cardinal Tagle’s succession. The certainty of a Bergoglian successor may be worth more to him…

Go here to read the reactions. PopeWatch doubts it. PopeWatch can imagine the Pope discussing the possibility, probably to see how his hearers react. However, PopeWatch believes that it will take the Grim Reaper for the Pope to relinquish his hold on the papacy.