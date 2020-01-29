Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Gildas

Britain has priests, but they are fools; numerous ministers, but they are shameless; clerics, but they are wily plunderers
Saint Gildas, On the Ruin and Conquest of Britain
Britain has priests, but they are fools; numerous ministers, but they are shameless; clerics, but they are wily plunderers
Saint Gildas, On the Ruin and Conquest of Britain
Few Catholic figures have disappointed me more than Bishop Robert Barron. His latest: Bishop Barron noted that a person who wanted
“Montani Semper Liberi“ West Virginia State Motto That is how West Virginians often refer to their state, to make sure
One Comment
Substitute Vatican for Britain.