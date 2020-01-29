Thought For the Day

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. Looks like Bernie Sanders is out in front. He’s rabidly anti-nuke. But already millennial co-workers at my job at Neutrons’R Us have Bernie stickers on their cars. They hate Trump. And the execs in my company despise Trump because Trump isn’t suave & debonair like Obama, never mind Trump’s Dept of Energy finances us. Sure, Trump has huge rallies & Dems don’t. But the people to whom they appeal don’t go out normally. They stick at the computers on social media at home. And there are as many of them as there are Trump supporters. It’ll be close.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: