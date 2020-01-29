West, By God, Virginia!

“Montani Semper Liberi“

West Virginia State Motto

That is how West Virginians often refer to their state, to make sure people don’t think it is merely the western part of Virginia. Formed in the midst of the Civil War by Virginians who had no desire to leave the Union, West Virginia has always been a fairly defiantly independent type of place. Now, it may be eventually getting a lot bigger:

The governor of West Virginia, in a stunning move that echoes the Civil War-era creation of his state, on Tuesday invited Virginia counties upset with Richmond’s liberal, anti-gun turn to shift borders and join his state.

“If you out there, no matter where you be, Virginia or wherever you may be, as an individual or a business or whatever, West Virginia is waiting for you with open arms,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

“Our state supports personal freedom, and we value the Second Amendment and the rights of the unborn. Come join us. You will never regret it,” he added at a press conference in Martinsburg, West Virginia, 13 miles from the border with a Virginia county where some officials are open to joining West Virginia.

He also said that West Virginia embraces President Trump, who is despised by many federal workers in Northern Virginia that have a big impact on statewide elections. “We should be thankful for all he’s done,” he said.

Justice’s statement endorsing secession was an unexpected but ringing endorsement of legislation before the West Virginia legislature that would let Virginia border counties join the state.

It has become such a hot topic along the border that the White House and President Trump are paying attention to it, according to sources.

Go here to read the rest. Part of me thinks this is funny, and part of me thinks this is very ominous. The “grind the boot in the face” legislation of the slender Democrat majority in the Virginia legislature symbolizes that on the Left in this country politics often seems to boil down often to an attempt to take freedoms away from those they despise. Free Americans are not going to put up with this forever, and civil unrest is brewing in Virginia.

After the Spanish Civil War, Franco’s brother in law, who had relatives murdered by Republican forces, Ramón Serrano Suñer, was asked why the Spanish Civil War occurred. He thought about the question a bit and finally said, “We simply couldn’t stand each other any more.”