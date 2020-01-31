Battering Bernie

All Sanders’ supporters should realize that the powers that be in the Democrat party will do whatever it takes to prevent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from being the nominee. They cheated in 2016 to accomplish this and they will do so again in 2020. The powers that be in the Republican party were no fonder of Trump in 2016. (Actually that is still true.) However, the GOP holds to the quaint notion that elections matter. As the Resistance to Trump indicates, Democrats really don’t. Interesting times on the port side of our politics.

Like this: Like Loading...