Battering Bernie

All Sanders’ supporters should realize that the powers that be in the Democrat party will do whatever it takes to prevent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from being the nominee. They cheated in 2016 to accomplish this and they will do so again in 2020. The powers that be in the Republican party were no fonder of Trump in 2016. (Actually that is still true.) However, the GOP holds to the quaint notion that elections matter. As the Resistance to Trump indicates, Democrats really don’t. Interesting times on the port side of our politics.
4 Comments
I remember thinking Obama could not be re-elected. And my shock when we had four more years of him.
.
So, yeah, I think despite the Democrats ineptness and corruption, either Sanders or Warren could get in.
Robespierre eventually got a taste of his own medecine. Stalin had Trotsky murdered with an ice pick. Eventually, the Left always eats its own. Oh well.
They should never allow him to run in their primary. Officially he’s an “independent”. A Socialist but if he could he would call himself a Communist.
It no different than allowing Bloomberg to run as a Republican. It shouldn’t have happened.
[T]he powers that be in the Democrat party will do whatever it takes to prevent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders from being the nominee.
Only because they know he’s a sure loser for openly advocating for what they all want, not because they disagree with him or think his policies would be bad for America.
Bernie is the purest expression of what in their heart of hearts they all are.