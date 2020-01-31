PopeWatch: Our Way or the Highway

“Yesterday I asked him whether Our Lord had more than one nature. He said: ‘Just as many as you say, Father.’ Then again I asked him: ‘Supposing the Pope looked up and saw a cloud and said ‘It’s going to rain’, would that be bound to happen?’ ‘Oh, yes, Father.’ ‘But supposing it didn’t?’ He thought a moment and said, “I suppose it would be sort of raining spiritually, only we were too sinful to see it.’”

Rex Mottram on Papal Infallibilty

Predictable:

In an unscripted outburst, the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference has expressed his frustration at mounting criticism of Pope Francis among Catholics, suggesting that those who do not appreciate his style of teaching and government should embrace Protestantism.

Speaking at an annual meeting with media in Perugia, on January 25, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti said: “Criticism is fine, but this destructivism, no. If someone doesn’t like this Pope let him say so, because he’s free to choose other paths.”

“There are too many people talking about the Pope,” the cardinal told journalists, in comments reflecting his perception of a growing disaffectedness among Catholics with the current pontificate.

Go here to read the rest. The Cardinal is laboring under a misapprehension. Heretics leave the Catholic Church. The orthodox stay and fight for the Faith. Catholicism has never consisted of saying “Yes Sir!” to the latest Pope. Francis sycophants are living out the worst caricatures of the Faith devised by the enemies of the Faith.