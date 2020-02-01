Something for the weekend. The I Got You Babe (1965) time loop sequence from Groundhog Day (1993). I can imagine this being done for eternity in one of the less fashionable pits in Hell.
I apologize for this, but I couldn’t resist:
You don’t have to explain something you haven’t said. Calvin Coolidge Hattip to Jay Anderson.
