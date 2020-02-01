I Got You Babe

 

Something for the weekend.  The I Got You Babe (1965) time loop sequence from Groundhog Day (1993).  I can imagine this being done for eternity in one of the less fashionable pits in Hell.

I apologize for this, but I couldn’t resist:

 

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: