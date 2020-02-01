The soldiers of the Army of the Potomac were initially skeptical of General Grant when he took command in 1864. They had seen many Generals come and go, and more than a few of them suspected that Grant would be on his way soon enough, yet another General defeated by Robert E. Lee and assigned to historical oblivion. After his Overland Campaign got underway, with Grant’s refusal to admit defeat in the face of appalling casualties and his relentless pressure on the Army of Northern Virginia as it was pushed back to the outskirts of Richmond, his troops began to change their minds. As one New England private put it simply in his diary, “We felt at last that the Boss had arrived.”

Trump is rude and crude, but he does his best to keep his campaign promises and he is unafraid to fight his adversaries in both politics and the media, assuming that there is any difference between those categories now. I was beyond skepticism as to Trump in 2016, reluctantly voting for him, but I have to admit that he has far exceeded my hopes and banished my initial considerable fears. For the good of this nation, a competent, at least compared to the Presidents since Reagan, boss is now at the helm, and I will do what I can to ensure this is the case for the next four years.