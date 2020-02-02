Puppy Bowl XVI

Today we have the top sporting event of the years. I of course refer to Puppy Bowl! I believe there may be another minor athletic contest that may also occur today. However, in my house we will be turned to that unforgettable display of canine agility on Animal Planet!
I am dog man, but fairness dictates that I note that Hallmark Channel will be hosting Kitten Bowl VII.
One Comment
Penguins vs. Capitals….Did Crosby & Alex Ovechkin overshadows ALL other sporting events.
My son’ s hockey game is next important.