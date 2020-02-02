Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Joan de Lestonnac

Be careful, daughter. Don’t let the fire that I have enkindled in your heart, to serve me so fervently, ever die out.
Saint Joan de Lestonnac
Of course, today is also Candlemas, the Purification of Our Lady, the last day of the Christmas season (still observed in Catholic countries) and some silly excuse to get bombed in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
A blessed Candlemas to all…did you keep your Nativity sets up until today?