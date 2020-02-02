Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Joan de Lestonnac

Be careful, daughter. Don’t let the fire that I have enkindled in your heart, to serve me so fervently, ever die out.

Saint Joan de Lestonnac

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. Of course, today is also Candlemas, the Purification of Our Lady, the last day of the Christmas season (still observed in Catholic countries) and some silly excuse to get bombed in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
    A blessed Candlemas to all…did you keep your Nativity sets up until today?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: