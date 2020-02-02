White Science Bad

The News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

NEW HAVEN, CT—Yale University has been under intense criticism after the recent decision to stop teaching “Introduction to Art History: Renaissance to the Present” because of its focus on Western art – mainly by white males.

Many people have called Yale out, saying they “didn’t go far enough” and that dropping a measly freshman art survey class was “wimpy” and “weak”.

In response, Yale has decided to take a stunning and brave stand against white males by striking all medicine discovered by white males from its med school curriculum. This has been lauded as a much-needed stand for diversity at Yale, especially by current med students who will now have much more time to deal with the stress of med school by watching Netflix.

“Yes, many people will get sick and die because of this, but it will be worth it for the woke points,” one professor said. “We will now only teach medicine discovered by brave, oppressed, trans people of color.”

Go here to read the rest. The Nazis used to rail against “Jewish Physics” and the Soviets against “Capitalist Genetics”. This used to be regarded as shear madness. Now we can see as a new light dawns upon us that they were merely woke before their time.