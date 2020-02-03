Faces of Choice

The pro-life ad that Fox Sports turned down for the Superbowl.  Go here to view the website of Faces of Choice.  Abortion is a convenient type of mass murder because we almost never see the victims, let alone hear them.  This group is changing that.

 

 

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: