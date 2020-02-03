The pro-life ad that Fox Sports turned down for the Superbowl. Go here to view the website of Faces of Choice. Abortion is a convenient type of mass murder because we almost never see the victims, let alone hear them. This group is changing that.
Hattip to Amanda Servello.