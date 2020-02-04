PopeWatch: Celibacy

Here we go:

Catholic historian Roberto de Mattei is claiming, based on documents he has received from “several bishops,” that Pope Francis’ post-synodal exhortation on the Amazon Synod will open the door to abolishing priestly celibacy in the Latin church.

According to documents obtained by Corrispondenza Romana, the apostolic exhortation, due for release in February, reproduces verbatim a paragraph dedicated to priestly celibacy in the synod’s final document.

De Mattei argues that the positive inclusion of this text in the apostolic exhortation would effectively “open the door” for the German Bishops, and others, to create a married clergy. “There is no reason to prohibit in other regions of the world what will be permitted in some parts of the Amazon,” he writes.

LifeSite spoke with Roberto de Mattei this evening in Rome. He confirmed that in recent days a group of bishops was sent a “part” of the draft apostolic exhortation, and that at least one bishop shared this text with him. De Mattei confirmed that paragraph 111 of the Amazon Synod’s final document is reproduced verbatim in the draft apostolic exhortation.

He said it was unclear why the bishops were sent only part of the draft text but speculated the move may have been intended to gauge bishops’ reactions. De Mattei was also careful to note that the draft text which the bishops received may not be the final text promulgated by Pope Francis.

The Amazon Synod was never about the Amazon and always was about Germany and Reformation II that Cardinal Marx is seeking to bring about.