State of Liberal Tears

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON D.C.—After completely mopping the floor with the snowflake libs on the Senate floor, the Trump administration fears that he is at high risk of drowning in a literal tidal wave of liberal tears during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“The risk for liberal tear downpour is always high any time Trump speaks,” said climatologist Dr. Herbert Thwayne. “But under these conditions, the risk is driven up exponentially. Not only is there going to be a record amount of crying like a bunch of babies, but the melting snowflakes are going to cause a rapid rise in the sea level. It’s smart for the president to take any precautions necessary.”

Go here to read the rest. I will be disappointed if Trump does not make a passing reference to the Iowa Caucus, the results of which have yet to be announced by the Democrat Party of Iowa, because of undefined “internal inconsistencies”. One does have to give Democrats a break however; they are used to “finding” votes when running against Republicans, and old habits die hard.