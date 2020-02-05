News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

ATLANTA, GA—In the interest of fairness in broadcasting, CNN has announced the cable news channel will give members of ISIS equal time to respond to President Trump’s State of the Union address later this evening.

Several ISIS representatives will be allowed to give a full address responding to the president’s remarks, criticizing him for his border security stance and debunking his claims on the need for a wall along the southern border of the country.

“Americans deserve to hear from every perspective, whether that’s the bad orange man or these brave freedom fighters,” said a CNN spokesperson. “We will give them a fair hearing and see what they have to say. We’re confident it will be an informed and interesting perspective, unlike whatever drivel we hear from the orange man.”

“Did we mention he is bad? He is bad,” the spokesperson added.

Go here to read the rest. Democrats have complained that they are the true adversaries of Trump, and giving ISIS equal time is merely repetitious of many of their talking points.