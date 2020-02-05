Orwellian Canada

The more laws, the less justice.

Marcus Tullius Cicero

My favorite law blogger, Canadian attorney Viva Frei, explains why Canada is becoming a fairly Orwellian place, at times, in which to live.

 

 

 

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: