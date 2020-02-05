Sore Loser

In politics it is usually not hard to see which side has the advantage. The other side is usually reduced to acts of impotent rage. Nancy Pelosi’s childish ripping up of Trump’s speech was a symbol of defeat. Thank you Nancy for not having the courage to stand up to your left wing in the House. Thank you for allowing the futile Impeachment which has given the President a superb launching pad for his re-election campaign. And, thank you, most of all for being the perfect cartoon villian foil for Trump.
One Comment
Apparently, no one spanked here when she did that when she was three years old.
Better for the soul. Instead of watching the SOTU (I knew something like that would happen), I watched “Going My Way” on TCM. The boys singing the “Ave Maria” and the end scene where aged Father Fitzgibbon is united with his aged mother . . . I wish my Mother were still with me.
Imagine the outrage if Paul Ryan had done that to Barack Hussein 0.
The brilliance of DJT is really beginning to shine. “I am not a politician”. Now look what this non-politician has enabled to happen with this “boom”. More importantly, watch how the “politicians” are reacting. Case-in-point the shredding of the SOTU speech. Ultimately this President’s greatest contribution will be the restoration of our Republic by way of voters instituting term limits on the career politicians. No career politicians, no more Kool-Aid (lies) served by the media; the corrupt “mechanism” ceases. “Never Trumpers” R’s are done. Vile D’s such as the lady’s in white – well – the vast majority of them will be gone by the end of Trumps second term. Salute Mr. President, mission accomplished. (Now pray sane replacements can be found. God help us.)