Sore Loser

In politics it is usually not hard to see which side has the advantage. The other side is usually reduced to acts of impotent rage. Nancy Pelosi’s childish ripping up of Trump’s speech was a symbol of defeat. Thank you Nancy for not having the courage to stand up to your left wing in the House. Thank you for allowing the futile Impeachment which has given the President a superb launching pad for his re-election campaign. And, thank you, most of all for being the perfect cartoon villian foil for Trump.

