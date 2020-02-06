Nancy Pelosi Has Impeachment Pens for Sale Cheap

The ritual beheading of Senator Romney is scheduled for shortly after the press conference. (I don’t regret my vote for Romney in 2012 as politics is always a process of comparison. That this self seeking, pretentious, petty little man was the standard bearer, however, demonstrates why complaints about Trump fall on increasingly deaf ears as far as I am concerned. Compared with Romney, Trump, as he has governed, is the reincarnation of Reagan. The only principle that Romney has ever faithfully adhered to is what he thought could best serve his vanity and ambition. The simple truth is that Romney hates Trump because Trump accomplished what Romney failed to do, and then snubbed him when Romney failed the Secretary of State interview.)

