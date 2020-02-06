PopeWatch: A Matter of Dates

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. An issue rendered moot in this country by the infamous action of the Supreme Court, but still a live issue in many nations:
VATICAN CITY, February 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. archbishop says Pope Francis told a group of American bishops in Rome that civil unions for homosexual couples that give them access to public benefits are “acceptable,” as long as it’s clear such arrangements can never be considered marriage.
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco told LifeSiteNews that during their January 27 ad limina visit, the pope said, in the words of the archbishop, that “civil unions between two people of the same sex can never be marriage. As long as this is respected, civil unions that give access to government benefits can be acceptable.”
However, to regard homosexual civil unions as acceptable contradicts Catholic teaching, notably reaffirmed in the 1986, 1992 and 2003 documents issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) under Cardinal Josef Ratzinger, now Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and approved by Pope Saint John Paul II.
Go here to read the rest. Napoleon’s foreign minister, the former Bishop Talleyrand, once memorably stated that treason was a matter of dates, one of Talleyrand’s specialties being rapid turns of coat. In regard to Pope Francis and the agenda of the Left, it also comes down to a matter of dates. In the few areas where he differs from the Left, the Pope proceeds along the same lines, merely slower.
It should be clear by now that anti-pope Bergoglio is no Catholic and no Christian. He is a messenger of the devil bring confusion and chaos into the Church. It is most unfortunate that most of our Church hierarchy is so weak in courage and faith they continue to let this monster continue without challenge. Let us pray our Bishops and Cardinals wake up and take charge.
I may get excoriated for this, but here goes: I think even the “good guys” (which would include the pro-life movement, many other Catholics, inc. laity and clerics, many other Christian social advocates) are actually making it easier to sin.
At least one Catholic college, and possibly two, are now offering student housing and/reduced meal fees to pregnant/non-married females. No mention of the father or whether young married couples with children would also get a break.
The Pope advocates for welfare for partnered homosexuals.
I know a lot of elderly people who are “living in sin” because to actually marry would damage their financial status. I even know some younger people who can not/would not marry because of the negative tax or governmental benefits implications involved.
While not strictly sinful, people who have large mortgages and don’t save for their children’s college are much more likely to get loans and scholarships for college. My father mentioned that back in the 80’s, and it is still true.
Bishop Cordileone is purportedly one of the “good ones”. However, he’s no Paul. There’s no doubt Paul would have confronted Francis “to his face” over such heresy.
Sodomy is assault and battery of another human being. To condone the crime of assault and battery is to be complicit. No human person can give informed consent to any crime since the darkened soul cannot have informed consent.
Somehow this situation gives me pause to remember the picture JAWS, wherein the monster is beneath sight and all the more terrifying.