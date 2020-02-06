PopeWatch: A Matter of Dates

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. An issue rendered moot in this country by the infamous action of the Supreme Court, but still a live issue in many nations:

VATICAN CITY, February 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A U.S. archbishop says Pope Francis told a group of American bishops in Rome that civil unions for homosexual couples that give them access to public benefits are “acceptable,” as long as it’s clear such arrangements can never be considered marriage.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco told LifeSiteNews that during their January 27 ad limina visit, the pope said, in the words of the archbishop, that “civil unions between two people of the same sex can never be marriage. As long as this is respected, civil unions that give access to government benefits can be acceptable.”

However, to regard homosexual civil unions as acceptable contradicts Catholic teaching, notably reaffirmed in the 1986, 1992 and 2003 documents issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) under Cardinal Josef Ratzinger, now Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, and approved by Pope Saint John Paul II.

Go here to read the rest. Napoleon’s foreign minister, the former Bishop Talleyrand, once memorably stated that treason was a matter of dates, one of Talleyrand’s specialties being rapid turns of coat. In regard to Pope Francis and the agenda of the Left, it also comes down to a matter of dates. In the few areas where he differs from the Left, the Pope proceeds along the same lines, merely slower.