PopeWatch: About Time

Epstein hominis non occidit se ipsum
From A Catholic Misfit:
ACMPress – ROME – Sources within the Vatican have told ACMPress that Pope Francis is preparing a document in which he will infallibly declare that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Go here to read the rest. PopeWatch prays that the Vatican does not come down with a bad case of case of Arkancide as a result.
Question: Can we now say that “Pope” Francis has now become a farce?
“History (“Pope” Francis) repeats itself (himself), first as tragedy, second as farce.”—-Karl Marx
To me he is still a tragedy confusing and leading many Catholics astray.
Will this new pronouncement on Epstein be required teaching in catechism classes, or has climate change filled too much of the curriculum?