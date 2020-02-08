PopeWatch: About Time

From A Catholic Misfit:


ACMPress – ROME – Sources within the Vatican have told ACMPress that Pope Francis is preparing a document in which he will infallibly declare that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.


Go here to read the rest.  PopeWatch prays that the Vatican does not come down with a bad case of case of Arkancide as a result.

		

				

				

				

			
		

				

				

				

					

			
						
		

				

				

				

				

			
    Question:  Can we now say that “Pope” Francis has now become a farce?
    

    “History (“Pope” Francis) repeats itself (himself), first as tragedy, second as farce.”—-Karl Marx
    

    To me he is still a tragedy confusing and leading many Catholics astray.
    
			
    
		
    

	
  2. 
		
    
			

			
    
				
    Will this new pronouncement on Epstein be required teaching in catechism classes, or has climate change filled too much of the curriculum?
    
			
    
		
    

	
