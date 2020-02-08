Thought For the Day

Requiescat In Pace: Orson Bean
Veteran actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. It is a testament to the active life that he led that it
Veteran actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. It is a testament to the active life that he led that it
Father Almighty, you have brought my wanderings to an end; now enable me to begin this work. For who am I, Lord,
Epstein hominis non occidit se ipsum From A Catholic Misfit: ACMPress – ROME – Sources within the Vatican have told ACMPress
2 Comments
Little Diomede Is. Alaska. Perfect.
His predecessor and successor are majors?