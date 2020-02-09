Democrats and the S Word

Chris Matthews, a former aide to Speaker of the House “Tip” O’Neill (D. Mass.), has been in Democrat politics since the seventies. He fears that the Democrat embrace of Socialism is going to get the Democrats walloped this year. His colleagues at MSNBC are beginning to treat him as a deranged elderly uncle who needs to be shut up. That is the Democrat dilemma currently.

Those who fear Bernie Sanders as the standard bearer believe he will take the Democrats to an epic wipe-out in November. Those who embrace Sanders believe that going hard Left will bring the Democrats to political Nirvana.

Anti-Sanders Democrats are beginning to realize that the only election that Biden can win is “most congenial” at whatever nursing home he is parked at in the near future. They doubt that the Mayor of Southbend can beat Sanders. Squaw Warren is only marginally more acceptable to Sanders opponents, but they rightfully think she is a loser. Hillary? She could only beat Sanders last time by rigging the deck. Absent a major health meltdown by Sanders, he is going to be the Democrat nominee for President this year and the Democrats will be running on an overtly Socialist platform. Watch Bloomberg run as an independent. When Trump was born a good angel gave him the charism of ever being fortunate in his foes.

Bonus: James Carville, Bill Clinton’s hatchet man, can also see what is coming for the Democrats: