Democrats and the S Word

Chris Matthews, a former aide to Speaker of the House “Tip” O’Neill (D. Mass.), has been in Democrat politics since the seventies. He fears that the Democrat embrace of Socialism is going to get the Democrats walloped this year. His colleagues at MSNBC are beginning to treat him as a deranged elderly uncle who needs to be shut up. That is the Democrat dilemma currently.
Those who fear Bernie Sanders as the standard bearer believe he will take the Democrats to an epic wipe-out in November. Those who embrace Sanders believe that going hard Left will bring the Democrats to political Nirvana.
Anti-Sanders Democrats are beginning to realize that the only election that Biden can win is “most congenial” at whatever nursing home he is parked at in the near future. They doubt that the Mayor of Southbend can beat Sanders. Squaw Warren is only marginally more acceptable to Sanders opponents, but they rightfully think she is a loser. Hillary? She could only beat Sanders last time by rigging the deck. Absent a major health meltdown by Sanders, he is going to be the Democrat nominee for President this year and the Democrats will be running on an overtly Socialist platform. Watch Bloomberg run as an independent. When Trump was born a good angel gave him the charism of ever being fortunate in his foes.
Bonus: James Carville, Bill Clinton’s hatchet man, can also see what is coming for the Democrats:
4 Comments
The Democrats may loose this time around. (May loose. They have not lost yet.) But what about in 2024? 2028?
We are a very regulated society, with thousand upon thousands of pages of the Federal Register, and with whatever the states have.
Look at California, Illinois, New York. Michigan has been going back and forth somewhat between Dem and GOP, but with this new redistricting law, I am pretty certain, the Dems have locked in their power once the lines are redrawn. Democrats have never done well in my area, but they have become much bolder. I have not heard anyone openly support Trump in my generally GOP-controlled city, but plenty of men support Sanders. Many women love Warren.
The Conservatives are now talking seriously about Paid Family Leave, which was once unthinkable. Now it is very mainstream in the GOP. And they support job killing minimum wage hikes, just maybe not at the levels the Dems want.
And while the young are “pro-life,” they generally support the whole LGBTQ+ concept. It is taught in all levels of schools. The young think nothing of fornication, co-habitation, and contraception. They delay child bearing so as to pay down college debt and establish a career. Our Total Fertility Rate is dropping rather quickly.
We may not go socialist in the dramatic fashion that other countries have, but we are getting there.
Straight line projections in history are almost always wrong.
I’m not sure about Matthews and Carville. Sounds to me as if it’s another attempt to control the Dem Primary results by faking fear of socialism in order to get Bernie out of the game. I mean, if these two liberal die hards pretend to warn the Dem constituents about the ‘dangers’ of voting socialist, that takes care of Bernie and any wanna be Marxist on the ticket.
The difference between socialist Bernie! and the rest of the hate-filled losers is Bernie speaks about it. The others don’t let the socialism show and they just want control over us and power. They don’t care about people. .