Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

I saw in all places Catholics oppressed, annoyed, restricted, and deprived of liberty, churches were closed, and great misery prevailed everywhere with war and bloodshed. I saw rude, ignorant people offering violent resistance, but this state of things lasted not long. Again I saw in vision St. Peter’s undermined according to a plan devised by the secret sect while, at the same time, it was damaged by storms; but it was delivered at the moment of greatest distress. Again I saw the Blessed Virgin extending her mantle over it.
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Mel Gibson’s PASSION OF THE CHRIST is based on the writings of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich.