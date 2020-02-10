No mas, No mas!

Calling a voter, even in jest, a lying dog-faced pony soldier, is more than odd. Biden needs an intervention stat from friends and family to get him out of the campaign. Visions of Trump beating him up in the fall would be akin to using a machine gun to slay sleeping elderly ducks floating on the top of a pool. With targets painted on their backsides.
9 Comments
It is symptomatic.
We Hate You. Vote For Us!
Hubris. The fatal flaw isn’t confined to witless Joe.
In 2016, corrupt, incompetent Hillary called half of America “deplorables.”
In 2008, Barack Hussein 0 squawked about bitter clingers that needed “fundamental transformation.”
Now, Bernie! Bros are talking gulags and re-education camps.
The elites (Dems, establishment GOP (e.g., Ryan, Romney, McCain RIP), NeverTrumpers, Deep State) fear and loathe normal Americans.
Only witless Joe is less subtle in his I-Hate-Ordinary-Americans rhetoric.
So when did Biden get infected with the spirit of Shea?
B…bu…but, the SPICE must flow! How is the graft to be maintained? The entire imperium is at stake!
T Shaw, it’s been said that for all he says and does, President Trump has never insulted a group of American voters. If you take away the definition of the word insult as being ‘someone disagreed with me’, I’m hard pressed to think of a case where he has. If he has, I’d like to know when and who. But right now, the party that defines itself by singling out various demographics of American voters and declaring them the unclean seems to be the Democrats.
Conspiracy Theories for $2000, Alex:
I read a piece that speculated on how the DNC knew about the Bidens’ Ukrainian shenanigans, and so allowed/brought ol’ Joe into the race on a strong hope that Trump would discover and nibble at the kiboshed Kiev investigation (a video ‘confession’ suddenly appears – how coincidental) so they could then use it as a recharge in an increasingly fading impeachment effort.
Now that said effort is dead, Joe has served his purpose and is being led out to pasture at the end of his own harness.
Kinda far-fetched and no proof whatsoever, but the upshot is when considering what the DNC has done before, you can’t give it a Hard No, especially when you see Bloomberg’s bread crumbs everywhere.
Cue dramatic music.
She did laugh at that though, or so it looked like to me.
what the heck is a “lying dog-faced pony soldier”?!? Is it some sort of ante-bellum insult?
I suspect “dog faced pony soldier” is a term from the Indian Wars of the 19th cen. Not sure though if it’s a slur toward Indian braves or the US Cavalry or the Indian scouts working the cavalry.
Sadly, I think Joe has lost it. Time to quit before his perceived legacy as a stateman is completely tarnished. Did Biden ever have brain surgery like Sen Arlen Spector? I wouldn’t count hair plugs as brain surgery.
Maybe this incidence is a ruse so that he won’t be a credible witness when the Ukrainian investigation/trial for the father/son team gets underway.
Did Biden ever have brain surgery like Sen Arlen Spector?
Yes