Heterodox and Anti-American

The Church in America has over the past century been one of the main pillars of the Vatican. The current gang running the Vatican are doing their worst to convince American Catholics to change this policy.
Seven Years
Here is my post on February 11, 2013. TAC was one of the first Catholic sources in the US to announce the
5 Comments
Then again, who are they to judge?
I wish they would stop proselytizing people to their new envirocentric man made religion.
Remember the smug, condescending laughter at the thought of Trump running for President?
O’Sullivan’s First Law: “All organizations that are not actually right-wing will over time become left-wing. I cite as supporting evidence the ACLU, the Ford Foundation, and the Episcopal Church. The reason is, of course, that people who staff such bodies tend to be the sort who don’t like private profit, business, making money, the current organization of society, and, by extension, the Western world.”
And,
From Orwell, “Reflections on Gandhi”
“. . .Gandhi’s teachings cannot be squared with the belief that Man is the measure of all things and that our job is to make life worth living on this earth, which is the only earth we have.”
[…]
“But it is not necessary here to argue whether the other-worldly or the humanistic ideal is ‘higher.’ The point is that they are incompatible. One must choose between God and Man, and all ‘radicals’ and ‘progressives,’ from the mildest liberal to the most extreme anarchist, have in effect chosen Man.”
The anti-American is possibly the Liberation Theology coming out. I studied with a professor back in the day who spent time in S. America and learned quite a bit about LT. He said one defining characteristics, beyond seeing socioeconomic solutions as the answer to our problems, was a fervent Anti-Westernism/Anti-Western Democracies attitude. Given how Pope Francis has interpreted certain problems and historical events, that seems to fit with my old prof’s observations.