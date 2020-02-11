New Hampshire Primary

Total of 41.75% reporting

Sanders: 26.64%

Buttigieg: 22.39%

Klobuchar: 21.41%

Warren: 9.53%

Biden: 8.31%

Steyer: 3.41%

Gabbard: 3.13%

Yang: 2.81%

Yang has announced he is dropping out. With a pathetic fourth and fifth place finish, Biden and Warren are dead in this race. I think they will both drop out by the end of the week. Klobuchar coming in a strong third is a big surprise. No surprise for first and second with the Commie and the Mayor. The main winner tonight is Trump. The other big winner is Bloomberg, if his truly repulsive personality does not outweigh the endless billions he claims to be willing to pour into the race. (I am not convinced that he is willing to waste more than a billion.) The Billionaire v. the Commie is just the type of race that will wreak havoc in the party of the Jackass in the primary season. Brokered convention beginning to look likely.