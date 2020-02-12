PopeWatch: Cardinal Zen

Cardinal Zen brings us dismal news from China:

Washington D.C., Feb 11, 2020 / 05:30 pm (CNA).- Cardinal Joseph Zen, the archbishop emeritus of Hong Kong, has said that the situation in of the Church China is dire, and predicted the end of the underground Church.

“The situation is very bad. And the source is not the pope. The pope doesn’t know much about China,” Cardinal Zen told CNA on Tuesday

“The Holy Father Francis shows special affection to me,” Zen said, but added that he is in confrontation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State.

“I’m fighting Parolin. Because the bad things come from him,” Zen added.

Parolin, Cardinal Zen said, is “so optimistic about the so-called ‘Ostpolitik’, the compromise.”

But, the cardinal told CNA, “you cannot compromise” with the Chinese Communist Party, whom he called “persecutors” of the faith.

“They want complete surrender. That’s communism.”

Go here to read the rest. The Cardinal is wrong only about one thing. This is all due to the Pope, and not his hand picked minions who are merely carrying out his will.