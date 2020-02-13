Coyote and Badger Open Thread

The usual Open Thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
The usual Open Thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: NEW HAMPSHIRE—After an astounding victory against Democratic rivals in the New Hampshire
Bl. Archangela Girlani was born Elanor Girliani in 1460 at Trino, on Monte Ferrato in northern Italy to a noble family. Having
6 Comments
The poor animals! This is Trump’s fault. He must be impeached!
Maybe they’re transspecies.
Here, have some “Wait, what?”
https://youtu.be/ncL4nNCz8Ec
Querida Amazonia is a hot mess.
And, a journey in self-discovery, perhaps? A demoralizing repast with whinypants ex-Catholics
You fool! they’re using their cuteness to distract us! The badger/coyote alliance will be the doom of us all…
(There is probably a parable here like Paul’s members of the body, that embracing our differences can make us stronger together.)
Nate Winchester wrote-
“You fool! they’re using their cuteness to distract us! The badger/coyote alliance will be the doom of us all…”
Only if they team up with the pandas…then, we’re really screwed!!!